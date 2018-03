The coroner's office has confirmed that remains found in a Prince Albert home earlier this month are those of Brandy Busch.

Busch, who was 39, was last seen on Feb. 13. The remains were found in her home on Mar. 2, but they weren't immediately identified.

Prince Albert Police Service said foul play is not suspected.

The coroner's office is continuing to investigate. The office said it could take about six months to obtain medical reports and complete the investigation.