A man is facing weapons-related charges after a firearm was allegedly brought into a court building.

On Tuesday, a RCMP member who was attending court at Hudson Bay provincial court heard a complaint that there was a firearm inside the building.

A man had been appearing before the court on a different matter, and was not in police custody. He had left the building when RCMP arrested him without incident.

Hudson Bay RCMP found a loaded handgun and a loaded magazine outside the building.

The 46-year-old suspect was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a weapon while attending a public meeting, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a prohibited firearm.

He appeared in Nipawin provincial court on Wednesday, and will next appear in Melfort provincial court on Feb. 1.