The death of a young man whose body was found in Howell Park over the weekend doesn't appear to be criminal in nature, say Regina police.

The 18-year-old man's body was discovered Sunday morning on a pathway in the Glencairn neighbourhood park. The incident was initially treated as suspicious.

But on Monday, police said in a news release that, "Based on all information available to us at this time, there does not appear to be a criminal aspect to the young man's death."

Police referred to it as a "tragic incident" and said they would not be releasing the man's name.

Regina police say they have been in contact with the man's family.

Police will continue to help with the coroner's investigation into the man's death.