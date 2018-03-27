2 gun-related incidents overnight in Regina

2 separate gun-related incidents happened overnight in Regina from the night of March 26 into the morning of March 27.

At around 10:30 p.m. CST, police were called to Regina General Hospital for a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

His injuries are considered non-life-threatening. Police do not have anyone in custody, but say they continue to investigate.

House shot at

Tuesday morning at around 3:38 a.m., someone shot at a window at a home in the 1000 block of Rae St..

No one was injured in the incident and there are no suspects in custody.

At least four other homes in Regina have been shot at this month.

Police ask that the public contact them if they have any information about either of last night's incidents.