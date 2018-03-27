Skip to Main Content
2 gun-related incidents overnight in Regina

A house was shot at and a man was treated in hospital for a gunshot wound in separate incidents from the night of March 26 into the morning of March 27.

A man was treated in hospital for a gunshot wound

Regina police are looking for suspects in two separate gun-related incidents overnight. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

At around 10:30 p.m. CST, police were called to Regina General Hospital for a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound. 

His injuries are considered non-life-threatening. Police do not have anyone in custody, but say they continue to investigate.

House shot at 

Tuesday morning at around 3:38 a.m., someone shot at a window at a home in the 1000 block of Rae St.. 

 No one was injured in the incident and there are no suspects in custody. 

At least four other homes in Regina have been shot at this month. 

Police ask that the public contact them if they have any information about either of last night's incidents.

