Five people were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation injuries, as fire tore through a bungalow in Regina's north end early Wednesday morning.

Deputy Chief Steve Bagley said one person was immediately rushed to the Regina General Hospital, and four others were sent shortly after being treated at the scene.

The 911 calls started coming in at 5:28 a.m. CST, and Bagley said the first engine arrived at the scene six minutes later.

A total of five fire engines and about 20 firefighters were eventually called to the scene as the victims were treated.

The bungalow is at 103 Salemka Crescent, just off Argyle Street North and Ring Road.

Fire officials say the blaze started at the rear of the single-storey home at 103 Salemka Cr. (Dennis Wildbore)

The blaze appeared to have started at the rear of the home, and the building was fully involved in flames when firefighters got to the scene.

An inspector will be at the house this morning, trying to determine the cause of the fire.

