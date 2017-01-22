Police say one man is dead after a house fire near Glenside, Sask. in the Rural Municipality of Rudy early Friday morning.

Outlook RCMP, EMS and fire crews from the Outlook and Hanley fire departments responded to a house fire just after midnight on Jan. 20.

Two women were able to escape the home but a 70-year-old man was unaccounted for after the fire.

His body has been recovered from the home, police confirmed Sunday morning.

The fire has not been deemed suspicious but the investigation is ongoing. An autopsy will be conducted later this week.

The man's name will not be released.