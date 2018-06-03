Hottest May on record for 2 cities in Saskatchewan

If you thought it was a warm spring in Saskatchewan, you were right.

According to historical weather data, it was warm enough to break long-standing records in two Saskatchewan cities.

In Regina, the monthly mean (or the average throughout the day) was 15.2 C in May. That's 3.9 degrees higher than the normal temperature of 11.3 for the month and the warmest May on record in the Queen City.

It was hotter than normal in a number of Saskatchewan cities during May. (CBC News) Weather data has been recorded in Regina for 126 years.

In La Ronge, the mean was 11.9 C this May. That's 3.5 degrees above the norm, which is 8.4 C.

The new high tops temperatures recorded over the past 52 years in the northern Saskatchewan city.

It was also warmer than normal in Estevan, Key Lake, Meadow Lake, Moose Jaw, Prince Albert, North Battleford, Saskatoon, Swift Current and Yorkton.