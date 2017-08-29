A man who had been charged with second-degree murder in the 2015 death of Regina man has been convicted of theft under $5,000.

Jason Dustin Hotomanie's murder charge was eventually downgraded to a manslaughter charge, then was stayed.

Hotomanie was one of at least three people charged, including a teenager, in the shooting death of 48-year-old Matthew John Wells.

The teenager, who was 15 at the time of the homicide, and another man, Robert Brian Oochoo, were charged in the death of Wells, who was shot through the walls of his home.

It is believed that Wells's home, located on the 1500 block of Robinson Street, was targeted because of its former residents.

The teen pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to three years in prison, minus time served.

Oochoo is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Hotomanie was credited for six months and handed a sentence of one day with time served. He was then released from custody.