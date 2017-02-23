The Hospitals of Regina Foundation is raffling off a $1.4-million dream house, but you won't have to win to take a look around.

Yesterday was open house day at the 4,200-square-foot home at 4345 Sage Dr. and CBC photographer Mike Zartler took the tour.

The big house in the Creeks neighbourhood (in the southeast part of the city) is the grand prize but there are cars, vacations, cash and other prizes as well.

Tickets are $100, although they're cheaper if bought in packages. The early bird deadline is April 21, while the final deadline is May 5.

The money raised goes toward the purchase of hospital equipment.

The $1.4M house at 4345 Sage Dr. has two decks. (Mike Zartler/CBC)

The kitchen includes a butler's pantry in the back. (Mike Zartler/CBC)

There's a long dining room table. To the right is the living room, which includes a projection screen TV. (Mike Zartler/CBC)

Here's another view of the living room, looking toward the kitchen. (Mike Zartler/CBC)

This is one of the children's bedrooms on the second floor. (Mike Zartler/CBC)

Earth tones dominate in this bedroom. (Mike Zartler/CBC)

There's a lot of natural light coming into this master bedroom. (Mike Zartler/CBC)

You'll see a lot of what looks like wood paneling throughout this home, including in the bathroom. It's actually tile. (Mike Zartler/CBC)

Funky fixtures are part of the design. The dream house comes fully furnished and professionally decorated and landscaped. (Mike Zartler/CBC)

There's 4,200 square feet of living space in the lottery home. The grand prize comes fully furnished. (Mike Zartler/CBC)

There are 20-foot ceilings in the home. (Mike Zartler/CBC)

There are three levels of living space in the $1.4 million show home. (Mike Zartler/CBC)