'Lightning struck twice': Winner of $1.4M show home in hospitals lottery also won home in 2012 lottery

Dwayne Prystupa clearly has a lucky touch when it comes to lotteries.

Prystupa was the winner of the latest Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery and a "gorgeous" new home — and it's actually the second time he's won a house through a lottery.

He was on his way to work when his brother-in-law called him to tell him about his latest win, and was in total disbelief over the announcement.

"Even this morning, it still hasn't kicked in. We're just in complete awe," he said on Friday morning, as he and his family accepted the key to their new $1.4-million show home.

"There's always the chance of winning. But we figure we won once, we're not going to win ever again," he said, referring to the family's win in the 2012 STARS home lottery.

"You want to keep supporting the cause this goes to. So that's what we do it for, and lightning struck twice."

Prystupa said his family chose not to live in the show home they won in 2012, choosing instead to stay close to other family members in Regina's northwest area.

This 4,200-square-foot house in the Creeks neighbourhood is the grand prize in the Hospitals of Regina Foundation home lottery. (Mike Zartler/CBC)

This time, however, he and his wife are still mulling their options. The home is flawless, and it's obvious close attention was paid to details in the build, he said.

"Every time you walk in the same room, you notice something different I didn't see before. It's a gorgeous, gorgeous home."

50/50 win bittersweet for wrestling coach

Two other major prizes were handed out Friday, including an early bird prize that included a 2018 Corvette and a Cayman Island vacation for Regina's Bernice Shearer, while the 50/50 prize went to Daniel McGee, who took home $409,875.

"I didn't know whether it was a prank call or legitimate," McGee said of getting word that he had won. It wasn't until he had the cheque in his hand and headed to the bank that the news started sinking in.

Daniel McGee and his wife, Paula Bzdell, speak about McGee's 50/50 prize win, which comes in the wake of losing his job as assistant wrestling coach at the University of Regina. (CBC News)

McGee described the win as bittersweet, as he received the news not long after learning his position as assistant wrestling coach at the University of Regina had been eliminated, along with the program itself.

"To have it cut is just devastating," he said. "[It's] something you have to adjust to and you have to find a way to keep going forward."

While the lottery win certainly came at a good time, McGee said he's not about to stop trying to get back to the wrestling and coaching world.

"That's your lifestyle. You put your lifetime into something, you're not going to run away from it, just because you got a cheque."