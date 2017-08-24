A man who walked away from a North Battleford hospital on Wednesday afternoon is no longer missing.
The man was located safe and sound, RCMP announced Thursday afternoon.
The man was a patient at Battlefords Union Hospital.
CBC News Posted: Aug 24, 2017 8:35 AM CT Last Updated: Aug 24, 2017 12:13 PM CT
