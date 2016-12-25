There are a few certainties during the holidays.

There's the bad renditions of Jingle Bell Rock and the busy shopping malls. And then there's that holiday dish at the dinner table that nobody wants to taste. Maybe it's something made with raisins or those weird Jell-O salads.

There is always one. At least.

CBC Radio's Blue Sky posed the question to the people: What doesn't belong on the holiday dinner table? Chefs Aimee Schulhauser from Schoolhaus Culinary Arts in Regina and Anthony McCarthy from the Saskatoon Club joined the show and participated in the hearty discussion.

For McCarthy, it's turkey.

"I've dealt with a lot of turkey for the last six weeks here," he said.

Schulhauser said the gelatinous blob that is jello salad still has a place, although it can't be made any more appealing.

"I think there's a place for nostalgia on the Christmas table as well," she said.

Schulhauser mentioned a dish her mother used to make: tomato aspic. She said it was a spectacular failure but good for memories. It also gave her mother a chance to introduce her own childhood meals to the family, said Schulhauser.

Brussel sprout memories

Brussels sprouts are another hotly contested item. Schulhauser thinks the vitriol spewed at these tiny green balls of nutrition is a result of not making the right preparations for a dish.

"If we have a legacy of the frozen ones that have then been boiled, then that's not a good memory," she said.

Schulhauser said raw brussels sprouts salad can be interesting. If they are thought of as a miniature cabbage then anything goes, she added.

McCarthy didn't develop a taste for them until he started working in the kitchen. As a child, he said his mother would boil the sprouts, with a touch of butter, and she would not allow him or his siblings to have dessert until they ate at least one.

Salad

Shredded sprouts which have had the core removed can be dressed with olive oil, fresh lemon juice, toasted walnuts and Parmesan cheese to make a delicious and simple salad, Schulhauser said.

"I have people still talking about that. We teach that in one of my classes and people will make it for special occasions," she said.

Minimal work is required, as only the outer leaves of the sprouts need to be removed. Schulhauser suggests giving the children some work and teaching them how to do it.

"Get them in the kitchen too, to help you out," she said.

What do you think?

@BlueSkyCBC 1 dish to keep off the table: mashed turnip! Love em raw with seasoned salt. Thought they were mashed supds once. Never again — Chris Prokop (@chrisoprokop) December 22, 2016

@CBCSask @BlueSkyCBC Nothing, even the stinky lutefisk that I dont eat needs to be. That smell part of my Christmas since I was a child. — Evan (@Evan68Ford) December 22, 2016

@TweeterMillsCBC @BlueSkyCBC I'd nominate most foods with jello and/or marshmallows for the banned Xmas foods list! — Bird Bird (@drchickie) December 22, 2016

@BlueSkyCBC As a confirmed Viking Christmas wouldn't be the same without lutefisk (love it) but that's a tradition that will die with me — Greg Nelson (@wileecoyote8651) December 22, 2016