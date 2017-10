Kelvin Kim Pasap has been identified as the victim of Regina's eighth homicide of 2017.

The 26-year-old's body was found on the 1000 block of Atkinson Street in the city's Eastview neighbourhood on Wednesday.

When he was found, he was unresponsive and did not appear to be breathing.

Police and EMS later confirmed he had died.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.