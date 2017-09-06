A single-family home in the Stonebridge neighbourhood of Saskatoon, Sask., is extensively damaged after a fire Tuesday night.

That's according to the Saskatoon Fire Department, which was called to the scene of 722 Stonebride Common at about 9:15 p.m. CST.

The fire in the two-storey home was already through the roof of the house when the crew arrived.

The fire was started at 722 Stonebridge Common. (CBC News/Ryan Goeres)

Everyone in the area was accounted for, due to the closeness of all the houses on the street.

No one was injured in the blaze.

The cost of the damage has not yet been released, but a spokesperson for the Fire Department said it was "extensive." The fire crew got the fire under control at 10 p.m.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.