Merry Christmas and happy holidays, Saskatchewan!

Winter storm warnings are in effect for parts of the province. The affected areas are:

Carlyle, Oxbow, Carnduff, Bienfait and Stoughton.

Estevan, Weyburn, Radville and Milestone.

Moosomin, Grenfell, Kipling and Wawota.

Environment Canada says hazardous conditions are expected. The major storm system will affect southeastern Saskatchewan. Heavy snow is expected in most areas through Sunday night.

Monday morning could see 20 cm to 30 cm of snow. Areas near the U.S. border could see up to 40 cm or 50 cm of snow.

Environment Canada urges travel be avoided, unless necessary.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for the following areas:

Fort Qu'Appelle, Indian Head, Lumsden and Pilot Butte.

Yorkton, Melville and Esterhazy.

City of Regina.

Similar amounts of snow are expected.

This story will be updated to coincide with new information from Environment Canada.