Man charged after social media message leads to four Regina schools being secured

An 18-year-old Regina man is in hot water after four Regina schools were secured on Tuesday due to what police said were concerning messages on social media.

Four schools were placed in secure the building mode Tuesday: Archbishop M.C. O'Neill, Thom Collegiate, St. Peter and Laval.

The protocol involves locking the doors to the school and monitoring the entrances. There was also increased police presence at the schools.

Investigation identified an 18-year-old man who was then charged with uttering threats and three counts of mischief under $5,000.

He appeared in court Wednesday morning.