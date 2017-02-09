Michael Schwebius, a former hockey player and referee of 10 years, has heard it all during his time wearing the stripes.

"I've been spit on. I've had a coach take a swing at me. I've had people tell me to go kill myself," Schwebius said.

Abuse from players, coaches and the fans isn't new or uncommon when it comes to officiating a hockey game but for Schwebius and fellow referee Kyle Chudyk, a line had to be drawn. That line came on Jan. 26. The refs called off a bantam game between the Prince Albert Hurricanes and the Hague Royals in Hague, Sask. during the third period.

The game had been getting rowdy at the end of the second period. Misconducts and ejections were handed out to a player and coach. The RCMP was called during the altercation. When the game resumed, it was called off a minute into the third period due to increasing heckling and safety concerns from the referees.

Threats made quite often

The abuse is not out of the ordinary, says Kim Dorsch, a professor of sports psychology at the University of Regina. The actual stoppage is out of the ordinary, however.

She thinks because coaches and parents are heavily invested in the game, it contributes to raised emotions. Parents tend to view their children as angels and opposing players and referees as villains, she said.

"They're a perfect scapegoat for both sides of the puck, in this case," she said of officials.

Dorsch said she has conducted a study of lower-tier hockey leagues, even at atom and peewee levels, where she has seen adult spectators and coaches make physical threats to referees who are often young kids themselves.

The study showed 30 per cent of officials had experienced such an instance at least once per season.

"The actions of the SHA were a little disconcerting as well," Dorsch said.

$60 not worth it

Following the game, Schwebius said he and Chudyk were escorted to their vehicles and fans continued to hurl insults at them.

Schwebius said he called the Saskatchewan Hockey Association and the league as a heads up. He was told by the league it would assess the proper suspensions when the game reports were received. Schwebius said the SHA said it would investigate and let him know if the situation could have been handled better.

The referees were pulled from future provincial and playoff games.

Kelly McClintock, SHA president, earlier told CBC the punishment wasn't condoning the abuse the officials took nor was it necessarily a suspension. Instead, McClintock said it was holding the refs accountable for not following proper procedures.

For Schwebius who gets a flat $60 fee per game, the situation just wasn't worth it and he probably will not ref another game.

"This isn't the first time this has happened. Sadly, it's not going to be the last," Schwebius said, adding the next ref might be a 16-year-old who may never ref again either.

Schwebius said he was told a complaint should have been filed, a process which would have cost him a $300 fee.

"We're sending a complaint about the president of minor to the president of P.A. minor hockey [Bill Hoko, coach of the Hurricanes]."

Schwebius said he is left feeling betrayed and that the SHA has abandoned officials.

"You wonder why it's impossible to find any officials? It's because nobody backs them up."