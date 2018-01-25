It takes Talent to combine a world record-setting hockey game with a movie.

Now, having accomplished that goal, director/writer Lucas Frison is eager to see Talent open in Regina this weekend.

The film brings together Frison's two loves, hockey and comedy, but shooting a movie while trying to break a hockey game record proved to be more of a challenge than he imagined.

'I guess I just thought it would be kind of cool and kind of crazy if a story in a film was about a character breaking a world record.' - Director/writer Lucas Frison

"I guess I just thought it would be kind of cool and kind of crazy if a story in a film was about a character breaking a world record," he told Afternoon Edition's Peter Mills.

After just over 62 hours of playing ball hockey inside a school gymnasium in Regina while shooting footage for the movie, Frison's hunch was confirmed.

"It was definitely crazy."

Frison gave credit to the crew and participants for their efforts to make the Guinness World Record happen for world's longest marathon playing indoor hockey.

"It was really cool to see it all come together."

The movie Talent follows an aspiring hockey player as she discovers new ways to pursue her passion. (Prairie Cat Productions)

Talent follows the travails of an aspiring hockey player who dreams of being the next Hayley Wickenheiser, but who also must grapple with the fact she's terrible at the sport.

While there may be other movies shot in the prairie province, Frison says this film is unique in that it boasts an all-Saskatchewan cast and crew, while the movie tag lines describe it as bleeding Saskatchewan.

"It's really this Saskatchewan product and people don't get the chance to see that very often. So here's the opportunity."

Talent opens for one week, starting Friday, at Regina's Rainbow Cinemas.