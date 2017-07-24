A HIV-positive man who pleaded guilty to a violent sexual assault will be sentenced on Monday.

Kenton Desjarlais was arrested after a Regina woman was randomly attacked and sexually assaulted in May 2015.

He'll be sentenced for aggravated sexual assault at 1:30 p.m. CST in Regina's court of Queen's Bench.

Court has heard that the woman was walking home late one night when Desjarlais began to harass her as she cut through an alley.

Desjarlais, who is HIV-positive, attacked the woman, choked her unconscious and then raped her.

The possibility of transmitting the disease to the woman was nearly zero due to antiretroviral medication Desjarlais had been taking but she nonetheless feared for her health in the months leading up to the results of testing she had undertaken.

She was later determined to test negative.

The Crown has asked for a 12-year sentence because of the anguish the woman had endured as she awaited results. Desjarlais' defence has asked for five years.

He was charged with aggravated sexual assault and later pleaded guilty to the offence.

The Crown has argued that other aggravating factors include the brutality of the assault, and the fact it was a random attack that "sent a chill through the city."