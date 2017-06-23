A false weapons call led Regina police to arrest a male hitchhiker on Thursday evening.

Regina police say the hitchhiker was picked up on Victoria Avenue near the cemetery by a male driving a black truck.

The hitchhiker told the driver he was being followed by people in a nearby red car, who he claimed had a firearm.

Regina police respond to a weapons call on Thursday evening. This still is from a video supplied by a witness, who told CBC there were eight police cars on the scene, and officers had their guns drawn at one point. (Submitted)

The driver then called police, who responded to the scene.

A witness told CBC there were eight police cars on the scene, and officers had their guns drawn at one point.

However, police did not find a firearm in the red car.

According to police, the red car was following the hitchhiker because he stole property from them and they wanted to retrieve it.

The hitchhiker, who is 17 years old and cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with public mischief and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.