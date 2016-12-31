Regina police have arrested a 30-year-old woman and charged her with multiple driving offences.

Police were called to the intersection of Lewvan and Sherwood Drive after a complaint of a hit and run. Police began searching and found a vehicle minutes later which matched a witness description.

The incident occurred at approximately 2 a.m. CST.

Upon further investigation, police realized the vehicle was also responsible for property damage on Fenwick Crescent.

The driver has been charged with three counts of failure to remain at the scene of an accident, driving while impaired and driving with a blood alcohol content of more than 80 milligrams.

She was subsequently released from custody and will make a court appearance in mid-January.