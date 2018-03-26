'Hip Hop Hoop Dance' a cross-cultural collaboration

Terrance Littletent first learned to hoop dance at age eight, but he wasn't satisfied with just the traditional moves. He experimented, eventually creating a black light hoop dance that he performed all over the world.

So when he was asked to collaborate with hip-hop dancer Chancz Perry on a piece that would combine both of their cultures, Littletent was up for the challenge.

"I was always told by my knowledge keepers to always respect every walk of life here on Mother Earth, no matter what language, what belief, what world you come from," Littletent told Saskatchewan Weekend.

Their collaborative Hip Hop Hoop Dance tells a story, exploring the topic of reconciliation through the art of movement. It's a sharing of cultures, both between the dancers and with the audience.

The duo met in 2011. Perry said that being people of colour, they had both experienced aspects of colonization and assimilation.

Perry said they quickly recognized the similarities between their respective cultures' art forms, traditions and beliefs.

"We thought, we should celebrate this and build a piece that would recognize not only the celebration of similarities between cultures, but to celebrate the differences that are so unique."

Chancz Perry, left, and Terrance Littletent perform their collaborative dance piece, Hip Hop Hoop Dance. (Submitted)

The theme of reconciliation runs throughout the show, and Littletent says that part of reconciliation is educating non-native people about Indigenous history.

"This show provides that information, to better understand the way of life of our people."

Hip Hop Hoop Dance will be running as part of the Globe Theatre's Shumiatcher Sandbox Series from March 29 to April 7. As well, they'll be taking the dance on a school tour, doing 27 performances in 20 days.