A motion will be filed at Monday's city council meeting to rename a skateboard park after former city councillor Terry Hincks.

Hincks, 64, had been a city councillor in Ward 9 for 13 years. He died in Oct. 2016 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Mayor Michael Fougere filed a notice of motion which calls for Lakeridge Outdoor Skateboard Park, which is located on Rochdale Boulevard, to be renamed Terry Hincks Skateboard Plaza.

Hincks "had a passion for youth within the community and was committed to engaging with them through inner city youth programs and coaching minor and high school football for 20 years," Fougere wrote in the notice.

He had been seeking a fifth term on council when he died. His name remained on the ballot during the municipal election and he received less than 200 votes.

Coun. Jason Mancinelli won Hincks' former seat.