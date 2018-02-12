A fifth man has been sentenced for the May 2015 beating death of a Pelican Narrows man.

Hilliard Sewap Jr. was beaten to death almost three years ago. Seven people, including two youths, were charged with second-degree murder but five men pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Marcus Sewap was given a sentence of three years in custody, minus 365 days time served, on Feb. 6.

Marcus Sewap was also ordered to provide a DNA sample and he was given a 10-year firearms prohibition, with an exemption for hunting for food only.

Robbie Lambert Cree Custer, Cody Drake Custer, Trevor John Charles and Brandon Lee Matt McCallum all pleaded guilty to manslaughter last month.

Charles was sentenced to five-and-a-half years, both Custers got two-and-a-half years and McCallum was sentenced to two years, all including time already spent in custody.

A trial for the two youths is scheduled for April.