2 youths get year-long jail sentences for 2015 gang beating death in Pelican Narrows

Sentences have been handed down for the last two of seven people charged in the beating death of 17-year-old Hilliard Sewap Jr. in the northern Saskatchewan community of Pelican Narrows.

The two youths pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this year. They cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The two received sentences of 12 months of closed custody — a youth jail sentence rather than prison — and six months of community supervision. They had originally been charged with second-degree murder.

Sewap Jr. was found critically injured on the morning of May 2, 2015. He later died in hospital. Seven people were charged, all of whom have now been sentenced.

Robbie Lambert Cree Custer, Cody Drake Custer, Trevor John Charles and Brandon Lee Matt McCallum were all sentenced in January.

Charles was sentenced to five and a half years, both Custers got two and a half years and McCallum was given two years, with all sentences reduced based on time already spent in custody.

In February, Marcus Sewap was given a sentence of three years in custody, minus 365 days time served.

Sewap's death arose from an ongoing dispute between two groups known in Pelican Narrows as the Wong-Streeters and Bronxers.

The Wong-Streeters were chasing members of the Bronxers around the community with pieces of lumber and other weapons when they isolated Sewap and inflicted the beating, which resulted in his death at the scene.