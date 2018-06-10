Highway south of Regina closed after serious crash

Milestone RCMP responded to the scene of a collision near the community of Estlin, Sask. Sunday morning.

Officers have blocked off Highway 6 near the intersection with Highway 306.

Traffic is being detoured on gravel roads in the area.

Drivers are asked to use caution when travelling near the collision as emergency responders work at the scene.

No information on injuries has been released at this time.

Estlin is 17 kilometres southeast of Regina.