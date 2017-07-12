If you're travelling from Saskatoon to Bethune, Sask., in the next two days, you might be in for the long haul.

A crystallizer is being transported to the K+S potash mine near Bethune.

SaskPower and the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline has issued a warning to travellers that the massive load is being transported Wednesday morning on Highway 7 southwest of Saskatoon, Highway 45 south of Delisle, and Highway 15 to Outlook.

On Thursday, the load is scheduled to move down Highway 15 east to Kenaston and south along Highway 11.

Standing at 12 metres high and almost 500,000 kilograms, the crystallizer is taller than a giraffe and longer than a blue whale.

Along with the crystallizer, the load includes three tractors and two trailers.

SaskPower will be a assisting the convoy by moving overhead power lines.

Significant delays are to be expected.