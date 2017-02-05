Two Saskatchewan highways have been blocked following collisions Sunday afternoon.

Moose Jaw RCMP say a two-vehicle collision occurred on Highway 39, about five and a half kilometres south of Highway 1.

As a result, Highway 39 was blocked off. Motorists are being asked to use alternate routes such as Highways 1, 624 or 339 until further notice.

Meanwhile, Highway 10 is also blocked at Fort Qu'Appelle due to another two-vehicle collision.

According to RCMP, the stretch between the Highway 35 intersection and the grid road to Lebret has been closed as officers investigate the collision.

Police advise motorists to use Highways 35 and 22, 619 and 56 or the Trans-Canada Highway until further notice.

Both stretches could be reopened during the evening.

The police ask that anyone on the road exercise caution due to the winter conditions.