Thirteen years ago, the Blais-Boulianne family purchased their Melville, Sask., home along Highway 10 with the hope of peace and quiet. That hasn't always been the case.

On Canada Day, a crash along the road between Melville and Yorkton, Sask., heightened concerns about the route's safety.

"I thought I heard fireworks. I mean, it was Canada Day, so it didn't seem far off," said Audra Blais-Boulianne. "Then, I just thought, 'Oh, no. Not again.'"

Blais-Boulianne and her husband looked out the window to see the scene of a fiery two-vehicle crash. It claimed three lives, including 25-year-old Tiffany Bellegarde and her six-month-old son, Dayton.

Passing problem

The Blais-Bouliannes' front porch looks out onto Highway 10.

"I could be sitting outside for an hour with my coffee, and I can probably tell you that within that hour there's going to be about half a dozen people that pass on a solid line," she said.

Saskatchewan Highway 10 close call0:20

Blais-Boulianne said collisions aren't uncommon along the 42-kilometre stretch of highway — and numbers from Saskatchewan Government Insurance back her up. From 2012-16, there were two fatal crashes, claiming a total of four lives. In that same period, 164 collisions resulted in 67 injuries.

"I just don't want to see any more white crosses in the ditch," said Blais-Boulianne.

The highway is currently one lane. Yorkton resident Tyson Off said he believes passing lanes might be the only solution.

'I didn't expect to find anyone alive.' - Tyson Off

Off said he was travelling from work on Highway 10 about 11 kilometres out of Yorkton in February 2012 when he witnessed a crash.

"I looked over at this little [vehicle] trying to pass me on the highway and all of a sudden they were gone," said Off. "I looked back and the lights were all over the place and into the ditch. I didn't expect to find anyone alive."

He was first on the scene and said the two people in the vehicle were thankfully not seriously injured.

"You hear about these stories all the time around here."

Highway considered for passing lanes

According to the Ministry of Highways, anytime there is a fatality, the RCMP creates a report indicating the cause of the collision. The ministry then conducts its own investigation to determine if any safety improvements should be made to the roadway.

"As highways get busier, passing lanes are considered as an effective alternative in improving safety" — something Highway 10 between Melville and Yorkton is being considered for, said Steve Shaheen, interactive and social media consultant with the Ministry of Highways.