Moosomin RCMP say they are on the scene of crash on Highway 1 that has closed one lane to traffic.

According to RCMP, a semi and cargo trailer flipped on its side about 15 km west of Moosomin.

The westbound lanes of Highway 1 are blocked and traffic is currently being detoured on gravel roads in the area.



Drivers are urged to use caution in the area of the collision and should watch for emergency personnel.