RCMP warn of long delays, detours on Highway 1 near Regina after multiple crashes

Motorists on Highway 1 west of Regina should expect long delays and detours due to several crashes.

On Thursday afternoon, police were on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision west of Belle Plaine, Sask., according to a news release, while STARS Air Ambulance was dispatched to the site.

White Butte RCMP members had to detour traffic at the Pinkie Road overpass, just west of Regina.

RCMP members were also present at Grand Coulee, directing traffic back toward the city, the release said. Motorists can expect lengthy delays, according to police.

Among the collisions seen between Regina and Moose Jaw was this accident, which took place east of Moose Jaw, near the Highway 39 turnoff to Weyburn, Sask. (Photo submitted by Greg Wright)

Conditions around Regina have included light snow showers and blowing snow throughout the afternoon, with motorists reporting glare ice and poor visibility along highways near Regina.

According to the province's highway hotline, Highway 1 between Regina and Moose Jaw is partially closed, with the closure in place east of Moose Jaw. People can check the highway hotline for current road conditions, before heading out on the road.