Skip to Main Content
RCMP warn of long delays, detours on Highway 1 near Regina after multiple crashes

Notifications

RCMP warn of long delays, detours on Highway 1 near Regina after multiple crashes

Police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 1, west of Belle Plaine, with the highway now closed to traffic.

White Butte RCMP members detour traffic at the Pinkie Road overpass

CBC News ·
Road conditions include poor visibility and blowing snow in parts of the province. This picture was taken by a traveller on Highway 11, between Regina and Saskatoon, around Kenaston. (Sharon McPhie photo)

Motorists on Highway 1 west of Regina should expect long delays and detours due to several crashes.

On Thursday afternoon, police were on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision west of Belle Plaine, Sask., according to a news release, while STARS Air Ambulance was dispatched to the site.

White Butte RCMP members had to detour traffic at the Pinkie Road overpass, just west of Regina. 

RCMP members were also present at Grand Coulee, directing traffic back toward the city, the release said. Motorists can expect lengthy delays, according to police. 

Among the collisions seen between Regina and Moose Jaw was this accident, which took place east of Moose Jaw, near the Highway 39 turnoff to Weyburn, Sask. (Photo submitted by Greg Wright)

Conditions around Regina have included light snow showers and blowing snow throughout the afternoon, with motorists reporting glare ice and poor visibility along highways near Regina.

According to the province's highway hotline, Highway 1 between Regina and Moose Jaw is partially closed, with the closure in place east of Moose Jaw. People can check the highway hotline for current road conditions, before heading out on the road.  

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us