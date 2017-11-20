A 30-year-old violent sex offender — who police say is at high-risk to reoffend — has been released and will be living in Regina's North Central neighbourhood.

Phillip Lionel Levac was released on Nov. 10.

Levac's criminal history and location was released by the Regina Police Service as part of the Saskatchewan Public Disclosure Act. According to police, it is meant to allow the public to take preventative measures, not to engage in any form of vigilantism.

He is described as a Caucasian man with a muscular build. He is about six feet one inch tall and weighs about 240 pounds. He has light brown hair and green eyes and may or may not wear glasses.

Levac has numerous tattoos covering his arms, up to the knuckles of his hands, including an angel on the left shoulder.

Levac has a criminal history which includes violent sexual offences and he has a history of reoffending, as both a youth and an adult.

According to documents from the Parole Board of Canada, Levac served a federal sentence under maximum security.

He was charged after he followed a woman home, broke into her apartment building and her suite and sexually assaulted her. She escaped, called police and he was arrested the next day.

About a month later, he was arrested again after he broke into a friend's home and sexually assaulted her. He denied knowing her but DNA proved the assault.

In both cases, he was on probation. During his time in custody, he physically assaulted another offender.

No sex offender programming completed

The Parole Board decision said while in custody, Levac worked with psychiatry staff and was medication compliant but "refused to work with psychology staff or participate in related mental health interventions."

"Concerns remain regarding your long term mental health stability," it stated. He was denied parole in 2015.

At the time of his incarceration, he was on the wait list for sex offender programming which was not offered at the maximum security institution. In 2014, he was turned down for escorted temporary absences that would have allowed him to participate in the program, due to concerns with his institutional behaviour at the time.

A Psychological Risk Assessment was completed in August 2015 and Levac was determined to be at moderate risk for general reoffending and high risk for sexual offending.

Authorities say he never did complete programming designated to address his risk factors or reduce his high risk to reoffend violently including sex offender programming.

Levac is bound by a number of conditions.

He must:

Report to his probation officer.

Stay at an approved residence.

Remain at home between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. CST each day for curfew checks.

Abstain from the possession or use of alcohol, drugs and weapons.

Notify authorities of any close or sexual relationships and allow them to inform the person of his criminal history.

Refrain from contacting any victims of his past crimes.

Stay within the city limits of Regina.

Notify authorities of any changes in his appearance.

Any member of the public who has concerns or wants to report Levac in violation of his conditions can contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500.