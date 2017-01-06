Regina police have arrested three men in a drug bust on Thursday.

Police seized cocaine, heroin, money and bear spray after they searched two homes in the city, one on Dewdney Avenue and another on Alport Crescent.

More than 140 grams of heroin was seized, which has an estimated value of more than $12,000 depending on how it's cut or sold, said a police spokesperson.

Three 19-year-old men, all from Regina, are facing charges on two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking — one count for the heroin and the other for the cocaine — and for possession of proceeds of crime. One of the men faces an additional charge for possession of a weapon.

Police are urging extra caution as cocaine and heroin are known to be mixed with fentanyl in some cases, which can be fatal even in extremely small doses.