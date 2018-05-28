Many of the most knowledgeable minds in Canadian academia are in Regina for one of the largest conferences in the Queen City's history.

With over 5000 delegates in attendance, Congress 2018 has events to satisfy a wide variety of interests. Topics range from politics and gender equality to environmental justices.

Andrê Magnan, a University of Regna sociology professor and one of the event's organizers, said the disciplines at the conference tackle all manner of important questions.

Organized by the Federation for the Humanities and Social Science, this annual event is the largest multidisciplinary gathering of scholars in Canada.

Congress 2018 runs May 26 to June 1.

This year's program features a diverse lineup of workshops, panels, lectures and cultural events. All programs begin at 8AM and run till the evening, with the majority of the events happening on the University of Regina campus.

Although some of the lectures are only for registered delegates, the majority of the events are free for the public to participate or watch.

Here are some highlights you may want to check out:

Briarpatch's Saskatchewan Independent News Magazine. (CBC)

Offered through the Society of Socialist Studies (SSS) this exhibit features 15 photos from the archives of Regina's Briarpatch Magazine, taken by grassroots journalists who were there in the midst of social movements that helped shaped the province.

The exhibit takes the audience through a 30-year span that illustrates events of unrest of Regina's radical past, which include struggles of workers, students, farmers and Indigenous peoples. The exhibit can be viewed in the Lab building corridor.

Romero's saxophone is made of old keys, coins and other recycled metal. (Romero )

This orchestra, comprised of youth from the community of Asunciòn in Paraguay, features instruments made entirely of recycled material from the Cateura landfill. The group travels and raises awareness about environmental issues, poverty and the power of music.

The South American group is travelling across Canada. This event is open to the public is apart of the Cultural Connections series. They will be located in the Administration Humanities building on campus, with a scheduled performance at 5PM CST.

Michael Langan founder of Colonialism Skateboards in Regina holds his first board design highlighting Canada's colonial policies towards Aboriginal people. (Nichole Huck CBC )

An Indigenous artist from Saskatchewan's Cote First Nation is trying out a unique way to educate the public on Canadian history.

Micheal Langan is the owner and the creator of Colonialism Skateboards. He combines art and history by depicting colonial imagery on skateboards.

The art is meant to engage people and get them to examine the history of Indigenous culture and Canadian history. Organized by the Canadian Association of Leisure Studies and part of the Reconciliation Association Series, the event is set to start at 9-10 am in the Administration Humanities AH 527

The Piano Project

Five pianos for anyone to play have been installed throughout the university campus by the Faculty of Media, Art and Performance. The most notable is the bright red enamel piano that sits in a glass atrium.

Anyone interested in playing a song or melody can find pianos in the Riddell Centre, the Lab Cafe in the Science building, the administration Humanities building, Campion College and the atrium that links Riddell to the Education building.

For the first time in Congress's 87 years a panel of all female educators and scholars are the main keynote speakers. The event is free to the public and happens daily at noon in the Riddell Centre — RC 170 University Theatre.

Schudlued topics include gender in Canada, leadership, ethics, diversity, reconciliation and sustainable peace building.

For more information on any of these events can be found on the Congress 2018 website.