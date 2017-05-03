Saskatchewan women suffering with postpartum depression and anxiety, or facing loss after a miscarriage or stillborn, can now get immediate help any time of day.

As part of World Maternal Mental Health Day on May 3, Health Minister Jim Reiter announced the province-wide expansion of HealthLine 811's Maternal Wellness Program.

"This program provides timely, easy-to-access maternal mental health support to women who need it," Reiter said.

"The program supports a recommendation in the Mental Health and Addictions Action Plan to improve access to maternal mental health services."

Public health nurses screen women for depression and anxiety at the postnatal visit, and the two- and six-month child health clinics.

'I know I will be a better person because of this experience.' - Maria Moheno-Garcia

Those who are at risk of or are experiencing postpartum depression or anxiety, or suffered a loss during pregnancy, are offered a referral to the Maternal Wellness Program.

A HealthLine registered psychiatric nurse or social worker calls the client at that time, who conducts assessments and offers support.

"Our clinicians provide emotional support, coping strategies and information on resources in the community," HealthLine director Roberta Wiest said.

The Maternal Wellness Program provides support to clients until they can see their primary care provider or a mental health clinician, or when the client shows improvement and support is no longer needed.

'What a difference'

Client Maria Moheno-Garcia said the program has been a lifeline for her.

"I look back to when I first started and where I am now. What a difference," she said.

"I know I will be a better person because of this experience. We need to get the word out to other women that there is a safe place to talk to someone."

The program first took off as a pilot project in the Cypress and Kelsey Trail health regions in 2013.

Between March 2016 and March 2017, it served more than 360 clients.

Anyone with a physical or mental health concern can call HealthLine 811 for advice at any time. The service is available 24/7, and is free and confidential.