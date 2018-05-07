Man sentenced to life in prison for shooting wife in Wilkie, Sask.

Wesley John Veit was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for the shooting death of his wife Heidi Veit last spring.

Heidi's body was found in the Rural Municipality of Buffalo, five kilometres northeast of Wilkie in late March. Wesley Veit would later be arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with her death.

He was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 18 years.

In addition to that, he received a lifetime firearms prohibition and must submit a DNA sample.

Heidi Veit was a teaching assistant in Wilkie and her death left the tight knit community shocked.