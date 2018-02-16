Sexual misconduct allegations made against Canadian pop band Hedley did not dissuade fans from taking in the music live in Moose Jaw, Sask., earlier this week.

Anonymous allegations have been made online about inappropriate encounters with the band, including young fans. The band, in a statement released on Facebook, called the allegations "unsubstantiated" and said there are two sides to every story.

Watchdog Management and the Feldman Agency announced on Thursday that their business relationships with the band was terminated effective immediately.

"It kind of sucks. I don't know for sure if it's true or not. I didn't really find out about until today," said 16-year-old fan Taylor Isaac on Thursday.

Isaac attended the show with 15-year-old Dominic Fletcher.

She said the allegations made her think twice about attending the show but the trip from Regina to Moose Jaw had already been planned and her parents had driven them to the show.

"I don't want to be a supporter of people who sexually assault other people. I don't know if it's true or not but that's just not something you should be doing."

For Fletcher, he didn't think twice. He said it won't really bother him until the allegations are proven, if they ever are.

Kerina Powell said she has seen Hedley live a handful of times and will continue to support the band. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

"I mean, it would be more legitimate if lots of people were coming forward and say that they had the same experience but it sounds like it's just some person on social media trying to start something or bring it about," said Kerina Powell, who went to the show.

"I mean, if it did happen to them, that's not good, but it's one person so right now, it hasn't really changed my perception of the band."

Nikki Ebbett said the band deserves due process in the judicial system and she stands by the band's statement. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

Fan Nikki Ebbett said she thinks the band's statement is a good way to address the claims. She said she felt bad when the allegations came out because no one ever really wants to hear something bad about someone they like.

"You gotta let the judicial system take its steps and find out what really happened," Ebbett said.

She'll stand by the band — for now.

Stacie Foster said there isn't enough information available about the sexual misconduct allegations. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

Stacie Foster said it seems like sexual misconduct allegations are quite frequent these days.

"Until you really look into it, and know more, you can't really say 'yay' or 'nay' on anything," Foster said.

The allegations didn't make her second guess going to the show that night. Essentially, it's a case of separating the art from the artist for Foster.

"You may not like the things that they do or the things that are said about them, but you can't discount the fact that their music is amazing."