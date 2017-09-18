Danielle Gauthier isn't a statistic, she's a survivor.

A Night of Hope and Healing — a live podcast addressing the stigma around rape and sexual assault — will be held at the Artesian in the Cathedral area in Regina, Sask. on Tuesday.

"I would like to tell young women and young men, anybody of any age that has been raped or assaulted or questions the situation that they had been in that they need to talk about it," said Gauthier, guest speaker on the podcast and volunteer at the Regina Sexual Assault Centre.

Gauthier said she was raped twice and being a guest speaker on the live show will help her healing journey.

The Regina Sexual Assault Centre partnered with the podcast for the live show.

Shawn Broom hosts the weekly podcast titled The Story of U. He said it was important to hold this event after he learned about one in three Canadian women will experience sexual assault in their adult life.

"You don't have to be afraid to get yourself the hope that you need. We're stronger together," said Broom.

Broom and Gauthier said the show will outline "safe places" for sexual assault and rape victims to turn for help.

The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at the door.