Fans of hockey are paying tribute to Hayley Wickenheiser, the Saskatchewan-born player who was an instrumental part of the national women's team.

Wickenheiser announced Friday that she was retiring from hockey after 23 years on Canada's women's team.

On Saturday, at a university hockey game in Regina, people in the stands spoke enthusiastically about Wickenheiser's stature in the game.

Shauna Sherven, at a university hockey game in Regina, praised Hayley Wickenheiser as a role model in the sport. (CBC)

"I think Hayley had a profound effect," Shauna Sherven said. "She was a role model."

Sherven has three daughters who play hockey and said it was important for them to see the level of success possible in the sport, for women.

"Parents loved to have that female role model for their daughters," she said.

Pam Zerr, whose daughter plays hockey for the University of Regina Cougars, said Wickenheiser was a tremendous leader in the sport.

Pam Zerr says Hayley Wickenheiser was someone to look up to, in women's hockey. (CBC)

"I think Hayley was a big influence on women's hockey all over Canada," Zerr said. "[She] gave the girls someone to look up to … she was good."

Erin Marshall played for the Cougars in the late 1990s and also played with Wickenheiser when she was in Calgary.

"I got to know her and played hockey with her there," Marshall said. "She's a good person … she's been a good role model for girls and my daughter looks up to her."

Marshall said the development of the sport, beyond the midget level, can be linked to Wickenheiser's influence.

Erin Marshall credits Hayley Wickenheiser for paving the way for women's hockey at the university level. (CBC)

"She's had a great impact on hockey," Marshall said, noting that Wickenheiser was key to paving the way for women's hockey programs at the university level. "She has done so much for our sport and brought so much recognition to us and made us very proud."

Wickenheiser, who is from Shaunavon, Sask., played in 276 games and won four Olympic gold medals in addition to seven world titles.