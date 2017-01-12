At the nadir of our winter season it's hard to find something positive to say about the cold — that is, unless you rely on an ice road to supply your community.

For the people of Hatchet Lake First Nation the road can't come soon enough. With fuel supplies dwindling the community has already began fuel rations with about a three week supply left.

Near Wollaston lake temperatures will remain in the –40 range for the next few days which will hopefully provide the 30 inches of ice required to safely support semi-truck loads..

Anne Robillard, CEO of Hatchet Lake Development Limited Partnership, says they need to take advantage of the weather to build their ice road.

"I was worried this year that I didn't think we were going to get [the road built] because of the wild weather late in the year, and in December the lake was still open," said Robillard.

Hatchet Lake First Nation is in northeastern Saskatchewan, about 700 kilometres northeast of Prince Albert. (Google Maps)

The road, which is built every year, is actually slightly ahead of schedule compared to last year according to Robillard.

Community members and supplies have not been able to cross the lake for close to five months. In their growing community a 15 metre vessel carries supplies and transports cars and semis across Walloston Lake.

Robillard says some people have tried to drive over the lake despite it being barricaded. This happens frequently and has resulted in deaths in the past. The lack of an ice road does not mean people don't still drive across the lake in the event of emergency.

The ice road should be open in the next few weeks according to Robillard.