Saskatchewan drivers with a blood alcohol concentration over 0.04 with children in their vehicle will now face a seven-day roadside suspension and seizure of their vehicle for their first offence.

Previously, the impaired driver would face a three-day suspension and seizure of their vehicle upon their first offence.

The Traffic Safety Amendment Act, 2017 outlines what measures drivers transporting children under 16 will be subject to if caught while driving impaired.

Joe Hargrave, minister of multiple Crown corporations including SGI, said the idea came from Manitoba.

"As I mentioned before, we're going to continue to look at things that are going to affect impaired driving," said Hargrave.

Repeat offenders will also face harsher consequences.

Second time offenders will have their cars impounded for 30 days, instead of seven. For third time offenders the time frame goes up to 60 days, instead of 14.

In September, a Regina Police Service traffic officer pulled over an impaired man driving his children to school. The man's blood alcohol concentration was four times the legal limit.

The officer tweeted about the incident.

Hargrave said he was already looking into increasing the penalties at that time but said that example was certainly in his mind.

"What could have happened to those kids, the thought just scares me," said Hargrave.

Opposition critic Carla Beck said the measure is a step in the right direction.

"We have the highest rates of drunk driving in the country persistently and it is important that we address them," said Beck.

She added that changes in law are an important part of the equation. However, she said enforcement and education are crucial in curbing the high rates of drunk driving.

"Laws are part of it, but that changing of culture, public awareness and enforcement I think also have to be a piece of it," said Beck.

The current legislation still allows for drivers to consume some alcohol before driving with children. Hargrave said he's not closed to the idea of a zero tolerance policy.

"We don't think we have to go to zero just at this point but it's something that we're going to continue to look at," he said.