The family of Happy Charles is hoping a vigil in the community of La Ronge, Sask., held on Tuesday night will spur someone to come forward with information about her disappearance.

The 42-year-old woman was last seen in Prince Albert on April 3.

"We want to make people aware that she's still missing and we're still searching for her and maybe someone out there knows something," said Regina Poitras, Charles's mother

"I know someone out there knows something and they'll come forward. Even if they called the anonymous line, we don't have to know who they are, as long as we know where she is."

Charles was last seen on video at Walmart in Prince Albert.

"I talked to her that evening, of April 3. And after midnight she went missing and nobody's seen her since," she said.

"It's been terrible."

Saskatchewan RCMP say detectives are still investigating, but Poitras said she hasn't heard about any leads.

As a family, she said they've been searching since Charles went missing, and have talked to many people in Prince Albert.

"The people on the street, like the homeless and the ones with drug problems, were the most friendly and the most helpful of all of them," she said.

Charles has five children and two grandchildren.

"She was a wonderful daughter, wonderful mother, wonderful grandmother," Poitras said. "She had a kind and giving spirit.

"She had problems trusting the wrong people and that would get her into trouble and I think that's the case here."

The RCMP is still asking for tips, encouraging people to call their regular police line or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. ​