Spring cleaning brings risk of Hantavirus

Spring cleaning season is here, and with it comes an increased risk of contracting the rare but serious hantavirus.

The Government of Saskatchewan is reminding residents to be wary of this virus, which can lead to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. The disease is rare but often fatal and can cause serious complications including severe respiratory failure.

The flu-like symptoms of hantavirus include:

Fever.

Headache.

Nausea.

Vomiting.

Muscle aches.

Diarrhea.

Abdominal pain.

Shortness of breath.

The symptoms can occur any time between three days to six weeks after exposure, though usually appear around 14 days later.

If you experience these symptoms after having been in contact with mouse feces, you should seek treatment immediately, and tell the health care providers that you may have been exposed to hantavirus.

Spring cleaning danger

Since 1994, there have been 31 reports of people who have contracted hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. Ten of those people died.

One of those people was 26-year-old Robyn Young, who died in 2014 after doing some spring cleaning in her garage. She had encountered a lot of mouse droppings while she was cleaning.

You're at risk of contracting the virus if you've come into contact with deer mice, their droppings, or their nesting materials.

For most people, they catch it when cleaning or demolishing structures that have been poorly ventilated, like garages, sheds, barns, grain bins, or trailers.

The virus is spread through rodent urine, saliva, or droppings. It can be contracted by breathing in or touching contaminated particles, by eating contaminated food or by being bitten by a deer mouse. It isn't spread between people, or through pets or livestock.

Anyone can contract hantavirus, regardless of age or gender.

You can avoid contracting hantavirus by: