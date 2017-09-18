The hearing for the second teen involved in the murder of 16-year-old Hannah Leflar started Monday with his ex-girlfriend's testimony.

She said on the day of the murder, her boyfriend told her Skylar Prockner stabbed Leflar to death. She didn't tell the Crown the details of that conversation until months after the murder.

Her ex-boyfriend, now 19, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in February and the Crown is seeking to sentence him as an adult. He was 16 when Leflar was killed in her Regina home on Jan. 12, 2015.

The Crown said he was involved in the plan, its execution and the getaway, but not the actual stabbing.

Hannah Leflar's ex-boyfriend and killer Skylar Prockner (pictured) will testify in his friend's hearing Monday. (CBC)

The teen's defence lawyer has said he was present in the house at the time of Leflar's death but was not part of the plan to murder her.

His friend Prockner, 19, was convicted of first-degree murder in July and was sentenced as an adult to life imprisonment with no chance of parole for 10 years.

From the agreed statement of facts, read by the Crown, the teen asked Leflar to meet him at her house after school alone. As per Prockner's request, he brought a knife.

He and Prockner waited for Leflar in a truck until she got there.

Although she reportedly thought the meet-up was "sketchy," Leflar let the teen in. The first witness testifying on Monday was his ex-girlfriend. She said Prockner snuck in behind.

According to the Crown, Prockner then proceeded to kill Leflar. The other teen did not interfere or assist.

Post-murder conversation comes into play

His ex-girlfriend told the court they continued their relationship until three months after his arrest. Because of her age, she cannot be identified.

She said Prockner and the teen went to her house after the murder. She and her mother took them to the hospital because Prockner had a deep cut on his hand. While there, the two teen boys took a selfie together.

The girl told the court that her boyfriend at the time told her afterwards that Hannah had been stabbed to death by Prockner.

She saw her boyfriend smash Leflar's phone, because she had tried to call 911. He also said the murder weapon was in his backpack.

Days after the murder, the girl told police that her boyfriend said "there would be one less person in school." She did not disclose the entire conversation.

The witness said she blocked the conversation from her mind, but wrote a note. Eventually, she gave it to the Crown after a discussion with her mother.

The day after Leflar was killed, the witness said she stayed home from school. She tried to contact her boyfriend but couldn't reach him that day.

After he was taken into custody at Dojack, she said they exchanged many letters. She told the Crown she still has feelings for him.

During the cross examination, the defense questioned her memory.

Prockner is scheduled to testify at 2 p.m. CST.

The hearing is being held at the Queen's Bench in Regina and is set to run all week.