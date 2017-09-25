A teen who helped kill 16-year-old Hannah Leflar told his psychiatrist he was only trying to help his friend Skylar Prockner grieve the loss of his relationship and he did not think it would lead to murder.

Court heard these details from the teen's psychiatrist, who took the stand at the teen's adult sentencing hearing at Court of Queen's Bench in Regina on Monday.

The youth pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in February. The 19-year-old cannot be named because he was 16 at the time of the January 2015 murder. The Crown is seeking an adult sentence for the youth.

The other teen involved, 19-year-old Prockner, was convicted of first-degree murder in July and sentenced as an adult to life imprisonment with no chance of parole for 10 years.

Psychiatrist Dr. Senthil Damodharan told the court the teen expressed regret and acknowledged loss of life. But, he did not discuss his role in the murder.

The doctor said the teen has "major depressive disorder" in combination with a difficult life upbringing and his current situation.

Back in May, the psychiatrist said the teen did not show signs of depression. In June he began to notice symptoms. As of Sunday, the teen was deemed in a stable position. The doctor could not explain what may have triggered his mood change.

Last week the court heard from a community youth worker and Prockner, who said he killed Leflar alone but the second teen was present at the time.

Leflar's family will read victim impact statements on Monday afternoon.