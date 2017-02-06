A new trial will begin Monday for the man accused of killing Hannah Leflar in January 2015.

The man cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act as he was 16 at the time of the killing.

The trial comes two months after a mistrial was declared in November 2016, when the man faced a first-degree murder charge.

The mistrial was due to then-recently discovered information which had been revealed during the trial. He had entered in a not guilty plea.

​The man was one of two people allegedly involved in the death.

Leflar died after being stabbed to death by the other accused, a court heard during last November's trial. That person has already pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and will be sentenced in May.

Leflar, 16, was a Grade 11 student at Thom Collegiate at the time of her death.

Her body was discovered by her stepfather on Jan. 12, 2015.