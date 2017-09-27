When asked if he had been looking forward to murdering his friend, the second teen involved in the killing of 16-year-old Hannah Leflar in Regina said, "I was, yes."

The revelation came out during his sentencing hearing Wednesday in a provincial courtroom. Earlier in the day, the teen had admitted abruptly that he wished death upon Leflar the day of her murder.

"I wanted to help Skylar with her murder," he told Crown prosecutor Chris White while being cross-examined.

The teen admitted that he's told so many variations of the story that he's mixed the truth with the lies. He told the Crown he got sick of telling lies and, in reality, knew exactly what Prockner meant when he texted him "Halloween happens today," in reference to their earlier plan Project Zombify.

The Crown is seeking an adult sentence for the teen, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the January 2015 killing.

His lifelong friend, 19-year-old Skylar Prockner, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced in July as an adult to life imprisonment with no chance of parole for 10 years.

The subject of this week's hearing cannot be identified because he was 16 at the time of the murder.

The 19-year-old admitted that when he said he tried to talk Prockner out of the murder, he lied. He also said the earlier story that he was just following was not accurate.

While the teen said there was no motive for him to commit murder, he said, "I wanted to help get her back for causing him months of anguish and pain."

He said he was afraid of Prockner and still is.

He watched Prockner attack Leflar from half a metre away and said he thought he would be next.

"I couldn't move. I was frozen there."

When White showed him a photo of Leflar's body on the floor, he said he didn't want to look at it.

"I don't care what you want," White said.

He also showed the court a selfie that the teen and Prockner took together 100 minutes after the murder took place.

The teen said he went to school the next day and was consoling Leflar's friends who found out about her death. He said he told at least 10 of them he was sorry.

That same day, he texted his brother to brag about Leflar being dead.

The teen admitted he misled the psychologist who wrote a report on him and faked a recent self-harm attempt so he would be transferred to another unit in his facility.

The teen said he didn't think about the consequences of his involvement and didn't think he would get caught.

'Obvious inconsistencies'

White took the teen through three hours of cross-examination Wednesday morning before the teen seemed to change his tune.

Early in the day, the teen told White he wasn't mad at Leflar on the day of the murder and said he had no reason or motive to kill her.

White questioned the teen on what he called "obvious inconsistencies," including the teen saying he thought Prockner wanted to hurt Leflar's boyfriend, not her, although their text messages mentioned only a girl.

"I feel like you're twisting my words," the teen said to White.

The two people who pleaded guilty in the Hannah Leflar murder case leave court including Skylar Prockner, left, and his accomplice who cannot be identified (second from right). (CBC)

The teen had told a youth worker that later on the day of the murder he asked Prockner if they were still hanging out. The record of text messages shows he asked, "We still doing it?"

White accused the teen of lying. The teen said he didn't know why he lied.

The teen told the same youth worker that Prockner texted him, "Never mind," about their afternoon plans.

"If Prockner called it off, why ask if it was still on?" White pressed. "Was it because you still wanted to do it?"

The court returned after a short adjournment and the teen addressed the Crown, saying at the time of murder he did, in fact, wish death upon Hannah Leflar.

The statement appeared to catch everyone by surprise, including the teen's defence lawyer.

The judge called the statements "surprising and blunt," and called an adjournment.

Sobs from the Leflar family were heard throughout the courtroom.

Sentencing hearing recap

On Monday, the court heard victim impact statements from 13 of Leflar's family members and friends.

Testifying on his own behalf, the teen was questioned about the incident on Tuesday.

"I am sorry for my actions," he said, addressing Leflar's family directly.

He added that he knows an apology won't bring her back.

Sentencing arguments are scheduled to take place Friday.