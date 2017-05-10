The sentencing hearing for a man who pleaded guilty to killing 16-year-old Hannah Leflar will resume on Wednesday.

The man, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was 16 at the time of the killing. Leflar's body was discovered by her stepfather in January 2015.

The Crown is arguing that the now 19-year-old man should be sentenced as an adult.

A psychologist who had four meetings with the man testified on Tuesday.

Elizabeth McGrath recalled how the man threatened to harm himself on more than one occasion.

In one instance, he had harmed himself which temporarily hospitalized him.

The court heard how the man obsessed over Leflar after their relationship ended.

He had hatched a plan to kill Leflar's new boyfriend but called it off when that relationship ended, court documents show.

The then-teen began cyber-stalking Leflar.

The "tipping point" came when Leflar entered into a new relationship and the killer decided to act, devising a plan to kill Leflar with another 16-year-old boy.

The other plead guilty to second-degree murder in February.