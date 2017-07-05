The teenager responsible for the stabbing death of 16-year-old Hannah Leflar in Regina will soon find out his sentence.

Justice Jennifer Pritchard is expected to announce today whether the young man will be given an adult or youth sentence, as well as how many years he will spend in custody.

Although he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in April 2016, the killer cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act because he was 16 at the time of the crime.

The killer, who was an ex-boyfriend of Leflar's, stabbed her to death in her parent's bedroom in January 2015.

An adult sentence would mean life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years. A youth sentence would amount to 10 years, but would involve time both in and out of custody.

Janet Leflar and her husband, Wade Anderson, hold Hannah's last school photo. (CBC)

The sentencing hearing wrapped up on May 23 with the defence's final arguments, including an apology from the now-19-year-old, who said he wants to do "good for Hannah."

During her testimony in early May, psychologist Elizabeth McGrath said the killer told her he would take his own life if he were to receive an adult sentence.

Defence Corinne Maeder argued that a youth sentence would be enough to hold her client accountable. So far, he has spent more than 900 days in jail.

Leflar's mother, Janet Leflar, said a youth sentence would be exactly the opposite of fair.

"If he gets anything less than an adult sentence, that is not justice for our daughter and it's not justice for us," she said. "And it conveys that if you're under 18 you can get away with murder and walk away with nothing."

Pritchard will read out the sentence in Regina's Court of Queen's Bench at 2 p.m. CST.