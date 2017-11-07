A Regina teen involved in the stabbing death of Hannah Leflar will be sentenced Tuesday and is being considered for a special youth sentence.



The now-19-year-old pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of 16-year-old Leflar.

Leflar was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend, Skylar Prockner, in January of 2015. The teen awaiting sentencing helped set up the murder. Prockner pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced as an adult to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.



His accomplice could also be sentenced as an adult, which would result in life in prison with no chance of parole for at least seven years. His identity would then become public.

The teen's lawyer has requested a special youth sentence known as IRCS (an intensive rehabilitative custody and supervision program). This would mean a total of seven years in custody and a program that is tailored more to the specific offender than regular youth sentences.



Criminal defence lawyer Brian Pfefferle said IRCS pools provincial and federal resources to help offenders reintegrate into society. He said offenders are usually considered based on the seriousness of the offence or on mental health needs.

Pfefferle said very few types of offences qualify an offender for the program including murder, manslaughter, or a repeated history of serious, violent offences.

Hannah Leflar was killed in her family home in 2015. (Submitted by Janet Leflar)

"There is significant program advantages for people and I think that the success rate for integration for these very serious situations involving unique offenders — the benefits, I think, have been demonstrated through cases previously," Pfefferle said.

He said the program allows coordinators to keep the individual in secure programming for longer. They are often given education not available to other inmates.

Judge Lian Schwann will use the pre-sentencing report, the specialized psychological assessment and an IRCS report to determine if the teen is a fit.

The accused pictured in the blue shirt and hoodie is set to be sentenced this week in Regina and is being considered for a special youth sentence. (CBC)

"The judge is going to have to consider both the time the offender has already spent in custody and then determine whether youth sentence can meet the needs of the community and the offender," said Pfefferle.

Pfefferle said he expects the Crown to focus on the seriousness of the offence and the moral blameworthiness of the offender.

He said the defence is likely to stress the need for rehabilitation and importance of reintegration into society.